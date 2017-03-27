New Report Ranks Missouri Poorly for Innovation

ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – Missouri’s well within the bottom half of the country when it comes to innovation.
A new report from Wallet Hub puts the state at 39th out of 51 – the report includes Washington DC. Analyst Jill Gonzalez says innovative thinking and learning starts early – but not in many parts of this state.
One factor was the number of public high school students taking advanced placement exams and AP classes throughout the country. In Missouri, only 17 percent of high school students are taking part in the exams.
Gonzalez also says not many people are applying for patents. The state received high marks, for its business tax climate plus research and development spending per capita.
“When you are looking at new entrepreneurs, when you’re looking at the great talent that Missouri pulls in through it’s colleges and universities,” Gonzales says. “You really want to incentivize them to stay put and open up show in Missouri.”
Illinois ranked 22nd overall in the survey.