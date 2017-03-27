St. Louis Revels In ‘Hamilton’ Hype

ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – It’s the hottest ticket on Broadway and it’ll soon be the hottest ticket in St. Louis — “Hamilton.”

One of the biggest Broadway hits in recent memory is coming to St. Louis next year for a three-week engagement in April at the Fox Theatre — April 3 through 22, 2018.

KMOX Entertainment Editor Harry Hamm calls the Hamilton-hype “unprecedented.”

“There’s never been a show like it; there’s never been an awareness of a musical like it in recent years,” he says, “and there’s never been an anticipation – in this market and others, and a volume of that anticipation – of people that just want to see it, and I think [are] willing to pay whatever it will cost to go see it the first time it’s here.

So, how much are tickets?

We don’t know yet. But Hamm did a survey of other theaters welcoming the performance.

“The cheapest tickets are around $180-$185, and the most expensive seats, on face value – what the price it says on the tickets – is in the $800’s,” Hamm says.

Ticket prices here will be subject to negotiation, one of the main factors being how much the Fox will pay to bring it in.

Hamm suggests looking at Broadway Series season tickets to ensure a spot in the audience, or get in line the day they go on sale and hope for the best.

