Click to Stream Cardinals vs. Astros | HELP

St. Louis Revels In ‘Hamilton’ Hype

March 27, 2017 4:32 PM
Filed Under: Broadway, Broadway musical, Fox Theatre, Hamilton, harry hamm, The Fox

ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – It’s the hottest ticket on Broadway and it’ll soon be the hottest ticket in St. Louis — “Hamilton.”

One of the biggest Broadway hits in recent memory is coming to St. Louis next year for a three-week engagement in April at the Fox Theatre — April 3 through 22, 2018.

KMOX Entertainment Editor Harry Hamm calls the Hamilton-hype “unprecedented.”

“There’s never been a show like it; there’s never been an awareness of a musical like it in recent years,” he says, “and there’s never been an anticipation – in this market and others, and a volume of that anticipation – of people that just want to see it, and I think [are] willing to pay whatever it will cost to go see it the first time it’s here.

gettyimages 539757270 St. Louis Revels In Hamilton Hype

NEW YORK, NY – JUNE 12: Lin-Manuel Miranda and the cast of ‘Hamilton’ perform onstage during the 70th Annual Tony Awards at The Beacon Theatre on June 12, 2016 in New York City. (Photo by Theo Wargo/Getty Images for Tony Awards Productions)

So, how much are tickets?

We don’t know yet. But Hamm did a survey of other theaters welcoming the performance.

“The cheapest tickets are around $180-$185, and the most expensive seats, on face value – what the price it says on the tickets – is in the $800’s,” Hamm says.

Ticket prices here will be subject to negotiation, one of the main factors being how much the Fox will pay to bring it in.

Hamm suggests looking at Broadway Series season tickets to ensure a spot in the audience, or get in line the day they go on sale and hope for the best.

Follow us on Twitter | Like us on Facebook

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS St. Louis

Bracket Challenge
KMOX Podcasts

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia