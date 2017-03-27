United Airlines: Customers ‘Welcome’ to Wear Leggings

Associated Press March 27, 2017 1:02 PM
Filed Under: Delta, Delta Airlines, Dress Code, leggings, United, United Airlines

DENVER (AP) – United Airlines says regular-paying flyers are welcome to wear leggings aboard its flights, even though two teenage girls were barred by a gate agent from boarding a flight from Denver to Minneapolis because of their attire.

An airline spokesman said that the girls were traveling Sunday under an employee travel pass that includes a dress code.

The move sparked a wave of online criticism against United. Comedian Sarah Silverman tweeted that she would change her United flight bookings to other airlines for a tour next month because of the leggings issue.

Chicago-based United sought to clarify its stance in a post on its website late Sunday titled, “To our customers … your leggings are welcome!”

The post says employees are “regularly reminded” about its dress code.

One of United’s competitors, Delta, had some fun with the controversy Monday, tweeting : “Flying Delta means comfort. (That means you can wear your leggings.)”

(© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

