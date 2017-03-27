Wash U Partners with Ethiopian Factory to Create ‘Dignity Period’

ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – Reaching ‘womanhood’ in this country can be an awkward time for a girl, but imagine what it’s like for girls growing up in Ethiopia.

Freweini Mebrahtu, who is a vital part of Dignity Period, started her own organization in Ethipoia to provide supplies to girls. Dignity Period was founded by Dr. Lewis wall of Washington University and his wife, Helen, who learned of Freweini’s factory when they were in Africa.

“Since we have been in production we have reached half a million girls and women across Ethiopia. To me, it’s really a basic necessity,” Freweini says.

Helina Woldekiros, who grew up in Ethiopia, says with zero access to sanitary pads, girls have to skip school and many never return.

“If they never go back to school, it means they will never be able to be economically independent, and they usually end up being dependent on someone, and it’s usually their brothers or husbands or fathers, so it has a very long term effect on their life,” she says.

Dignity Period helps fund Freweini’s factory in Ethiopia where girls and women manufacture reusable pads that last 18-months.

“In America when you go to the supermarket you have thousands of choices, and you don’t even think about not having access to sanitation pads,” she says.

Helina, who got her PHD in Anthropology from Washington University says their organization also aims to break the taboo surrounding this subject. Their annual spring gala is being held April 1st at the Sheldon. Their goal is to raise awareness, but also money to produce more product and expand Freweini’s factory.

Get more information at dignityperiod.org.

