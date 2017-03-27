Webster University Chess Team Wins 5th National Championship

WEBSTER GROVES, Mo. (KMOX) – Webster University has a national champion chess team – again.
The team won its fifth straight national championship this weekend during the President’s Cup collegiate Chess Tournament (Final Four Tournament) in New York.
The university is the only school to win five consecutive championships in the Final Four. The win also marks the seventh win in a row for Grand Master and Coach Susan Polgar, and the SPICE program.
Polgar says the tournament on Saturday lasted nearly 13 hours and the students gave it everything they had. She adds it underscores the importance of both physical and mental strength.
St. Louis University finished third, behind Webster and Texas Tech.