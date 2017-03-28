Best Upcoming Charity Events In St. Louis

If you have ever been in a position when you needed help, you understand how important it is that someone took the time to give. Local charities and non-profits are set up to step in for a wide array of needs. From, finding a cure to a disease, finding comfort during a pregnancy, or looking like Cinderella at your high school dance, all of these causes require funds and people like you donating. Give big to benefit these charity events coming up in the St. Louis area.
Sunset Hills Community Center
3915 S. Lindbergh
St. Louis, MO 63127
(314) 842-7265
www.2017daughertymarchofdinestrivia.com
Date: April 1, 2017 at 7 p.m.
Give babies a fighting chance at a great start for life by providing support for research and programs that help moms experience a healthy full-term pregnancy. The proceeds will benefit St. Louis March of Dimes with the money used to bring comfort and provide information to families with babies in the NICU Newborn Intensive Care Unit. This trivia night event kicks off at 7 p.m. sharp with doors opening at 6 p.m. Enjoy snacks, soda, and beer included in the price. Register a table for 8 for $160, and be prepared to take part in a silent auction and a chance to win cash and prizes.
The Finesse Center
1204 Washington Ave. Suite 400
St. Louis, MO 63103
(314) 536-6296
www.eventbrite.com
Date: April 8, 2017 at 10 a.m.
Imagine having a chance to go to prom only you don’t have the money to buy a dress. That’s when Rich Girls, Real Women Inc. steps in each year to host a pre-prom event where high school juniors or seniors may register to pick up a donated prom dress. Before the dress giveaway day, girls are asked to simply download a ticket and then show up with ticket and student ID. This year, they are even offering a chance for one lucky high school lady to win an ultimate prom package that includes not only a dress but also a limo and pre-prom nails and makeup makeover.
Moonrise Hotel
6177 Delmar Blvd.
St. Louis, MO 63112
(314) 771-6121
www.strayrescue.org
Date: May 7, 2017 at 1 p.m.
Support a shelter whose goal is to rescue injured or sick animals and place them in loving homes. This fundraising event provides funds to nurse these animals back to health and house them until their forever family adopts them. Come for an afternoon of food, drink specials, and auctions both live and silent. Of course, you are also invited to fall in love with one of the animals and to provide a new home for a furry friend.
Greenbriar Hills Country Club
12665 Big Bend Road
Kirkwood, MO 63122
(314) 736-1544
www.ourladysinn.org
Date: June 26, 2017 at 11:30 a.m.
Tee off for a good cause at the 14th Annual Golf Tournament to benefit moms and their babies. Our Lady’s Inn provides shelter and hope for pregnant moms who want a future for their babies. Guests start with registration and lunch followed by a round of 18 holes of golf. Top off the evening with dinner and a chance to give more at silent auctions.
Ritz-Carlton St. Louis
100 Carondelet Plaza
St. Louis, MO 63105
(314) 977-0132
www.cid.edu
Date: May 6, 2017 at 6 p.m.
One of the hidden gems of St. Louis is the Central Institute for the Deaf. The fundraiser uses the proceeds to help children who cannot hear play and learn alongside other children with typical hearing ability. The CID Out Loud benefit offers live and silent auctions opportunities to give. Enjoy the evening at the luxurious Ritz-Carlton knowing your generosity is making a difference in the world of a child.