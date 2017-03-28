BREAKING NEWS: Shooting at Ladue Schnucks

ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – Breaking news in Ladue this morning at the Schnucks at Clayton Road and Lindbergh. We confirm there has been a shooting, but have not learned the name or condition of the victim.
Several shell casings were discovered at the scene and multiple evidence markers have been placed outside the entrance, where the crime scene unit is investigating.
Employees say they are not being allowed in the building, and the person inside is ‘not doing ok,’ though nothing has been confirmed by police at this time.
We will provide further details as they become available.