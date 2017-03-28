Business Booms after Buzzfeed Video Features Soulard’s Twisted Ranch

March 28, 2017 4:28 PM
Filed Under: Buzzfeed, Twisted Ranch, viral

ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – A Soulard restaurant is — quickly — learning about the power of social media.

Buzzfeed featured Twisted Ranch — a restaurant where Ranch is the main ingredient in everything — in a short video last week.

It’s since been watched more than 20 million times, prompting outreach from around the world and 45 minute wait times at 2:30 p.m. on a Tuesday.

One of the owners, Jim Hayden, says he never expected this.

“We’ve been doing the best we can, you know, getting the lines through the door as quick as we can,” he says, though he admits they have had to turn away some guests.

Some customers have driven as many as seven hours to eat at the restaurant, Hayden says.

Twisted Ranch was already planning to expand — but the viral video has put on a little more pressure. Hayden says they’re scouting larger spaces locally first, with franchise possibilities in the future.

