Chick-fil-A Giving Away Free Chicken Sandwiches Through Entire Cardinals Season

March 28, 2017 12:04 PM
ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – When the St. Louis Cardinals play at home on Thursday’s during the 2017 season, throw on your Cardinals gear and head to a St. Louis-area Chick-fil-A for a free sandwich.

The Cards and Chick-fil-A announced a new partnership, Tuesday, which includes the fan giveaway on every Thursday home game this season. Between the hours of 11 a.m., and 7 p.m., head to one of the 13 St. Louis-area Chick-fil-A locations and take your pick of a free Original Chick-fil-A Sandwich or 8-Count Chicken Nugget.

But you can only reap the benefits if you are wearing Cardinals gear.

So you can plan out your lunches this summer, those date include: April 27; May 4; June 1 and 15; July 6 and 27; Aug. 10 and 24; Sept. 14 and 28.

