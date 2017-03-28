Chris Long Signs With Philadelphia Eagles

March 28, 2017 6:30 PM
Filed Under: Chris Long, NFL, Philadelphia Eagles, St. Louis Rams

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — The Philadelphia Eagles agreed Tuesday to terms on a two-year contract with defensive end Chris Long, who won a Super Bowl last season with New England.

A No. 2 overall draft pick by the Rams in 2008, Long spent eight seasons with St. Louis before he joined the Patriots in 2016.

Long has 342 tackles, 58 1/2 sacks, nine forced fumbles and six fumble recoveries in 130 games.

He had four sacks and 10 quarterback hits in 16 games for New England and was an integral part of a defense that allowed an NFL-low 250 points.

Later Tuesday, the Eagles agreed to terms on a one-year contract with cornerback Patrick Robinson.

Originally a first-round pick (32nd overall) of the Saints in the 2010 draft, Robinson has played in 81 regular-season games with 49 starts and has 260 tackles, 10 interceptions, 59 passes defensed and three forced fumbles. He spent his first five years in the NFL in New Orleans before playing for San Diego in 2015 and Indianapolis last year.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS St. Louis

Bracket Challenge
KMOX Podcasts

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia