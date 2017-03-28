Doctors Say to Treat Substance Abuse Disorders As Chronic Disease

ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – The American College of Physicians says substance abuse disorders should be treated the same way as other chronic conditions such as diabetes and hypertension.
President Dr. Nitin Damle says doctors need to follow clinical guidelines on prescriptions for controlled substances and use the drug monitoring program. He adds that substance abuse disorder patients should be treated the same as those with chronic medical conditions such as hypertension.
“There should be no stigma attached the treatment of substance abuse disorders. It’s something that physicians can get educated in and in the process they can help their patients to recovery and treatment,” he says.
In a paper today, the ACP says there should be more access to medical treatment of opioid abuse, and doctors need better training to address the problem.
“We need to educate physicians about access and appropriate education in the treatment of substance abuse disorders,” Nitin says.