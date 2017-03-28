Doctors Say to Treat Substance Abuse Disorders As Chronic Disease

March 28, 2017 9:14 AM
Filed Under: opioid, Substance Abuse, The American College of Physicians

ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – The American College of Physicians says substance abuse disorders should be treated the same way as other chronic conditions such as diabetes and hypertension.

President Dr. Nitin Damle says doctors need to follow clinical guidelines on prescriptions for controlled substances and use the drug monitoring program. He adds that substance abuse disorder patients should be treated the same as those with chronic medical conditions such as hypertension.

“There should be no stigma attached the treatment of substance abuse disorders. It’s something that physicians can get educated in and in the process they can help their patients to recovery and treatment,” he says.

In a paper today, the ACP says there should be more access to medical treatment of opioid abuse, and doctors need better training to address the problem.

“We need to educate physicians about access and appropriate education in the treatment of substance abuse disorders,” Nitin says.

Follow us on Twitter | Like us on Facebook

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS St. Louis

Bracket Challenge
KMOX Podcasts

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia