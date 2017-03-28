Historic ‘Space Porn’ Up for Auction

March 28, 2017 9:40 AM
Filed Under: Apollo 17, auction, historic, Penthouse, space porn

ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – An interesting item, to say the least, from the historic Apollo 17 Command Module is up for sale.

It’s billed as the world’s first space porn. A Penthouse ‘Pet of the Month’ centerfold from October 1971 that was taken to the moon upon the Apollo 17 command module is going on the auction block. It’s from the collection of Gene Cernan who was aboard that final moon mission, and the last man to walk to on the moon.

The other astronauts had placed stickers over some of the most revealing parts of the centerfold in an ongoing prank, which actually makes it more valuable, as well as the one of the rarest and most interesting Apollo artifacts.

The listing goes live on April 13 from RR Auctions, and it’s estimated worth is over $10 thousand.

