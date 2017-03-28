New Facebook ‘Townhall’ Feature Goes Political

ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – Facebook released a new tool this week which allows its users to contact their local lawmakers.
The feature is called “Town Hall” and it can be accessed on your desktop computer or the mobile app. Just find the town hall feature in settings, enter your address and all of a sudden you’ll see a list of all representatives in your area.
You can follow them or press a button labeled “contact”. From there you can Facebook message them, email them or even call the representative.
Facebook also has a new feature reminding its users of upcoming elections so they get out and vote.