New Town Home Development Planned for Lafayette Square

ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – It may be hard to believe, but it’s been almost twelve years since the Praxair explosion in Lafayette Square. It could soon be home to a new town home development.
Pulte Homes wants to put sixty-four new units at Chouteau and Missouri.
“They’re townhouses, in groups of three to five houses in a row, and they are designed to fit in with the context of the neighborhood,” says Dan Krasnoff, head St. Louis’s cultural resources office.
Krasnoff says the design fits in with the neighborhood, but maybe not enough given historical standards.
“The Lafayette Square standards are quite detailed, and there are things that do not fit the standards, we acknowledge that. So there’s definitely reasons why I could understand that some folks may not think that this project should be approved,” he says.