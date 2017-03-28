St. Louis-Native, UConn Forward Napheesa Collier Named AP All-American

BRIDGEPORT, Conn. (KMOX/AP) – Geno Auriemma and the UConn Huskies have been on an unprecedented Final Four run, making it there 10 straight years. Sophomore forward, and graduate of Incarnate Word Academy in St. Louis, Napheesa Collier is leading them this year.

She was named an AP All-American, and finalist for the Wade Trophy, regarded as “The Heisman of Women’s Basketball,” is presented annually to the NCAA Division I Player of the Year by the WBCA.

Collier’s fellow finalists are Kelsey Mitchell of Ohio State, Kelsey Plum of Washington and A’ja Wilson of South Carolina on the list of finalists. The Winner will be announced on Saturday, April 1 in Dallas.

The O’Fallon, Mo. native is the American Athletic Conference Co-Player of the Year and is leading the Huskies in scoring with 20.6 points-per-game.

With a trio of All-Americans lost to graduation last year, Auriemma had questions about his inexperienced group of Huskies. They answered every single one of them.

Next up for the Huskies, who have won 111 consecutive games, is Mississippi State on Friday night in Dallas. Stanford will face South Carolina in the other national semifinal, giving the Southeastern Conference two teams in the Final Four for the first time since 2008.

That was the last season the conference won a championship. The Bulldogs are playing in their first Final Four after beating Baylor in the Oklahoma City Regional.



(© Copyright 2017 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)

Follow us on Twitter | Like us on Facebook