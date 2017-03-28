Tax Hike for Seniors, Disabled Renters Advances

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) – A Missouri House panel has rejected a plan to take unused funds from various boards and commissions to save a tax break for seniors and disabled renters.
The House Budget Committee voted down the proposal by Democratic Rep. Deb Lavender during work Tuesday to craft a budget for the fiscal year beginning in July.
House Budget Committee Chairman Scott Fitzpatrick wants to eliminate the tax break for seniors and disabled renters to address budget shortfalls due to lagging revenues.
Lavender instead asked colleagues to tap unused money from boards such as the Board of Registration for the Healing Arts.
But budget leaders raised technical concerns about how that would work and warned it would be a one-time fix for budget strains that could continue.
