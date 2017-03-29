Click to Stream Cardinals vs. Nationals | HELP

Attorney General Sessions Coming to St. Louis

March 29, 2017 11:11 AM
Filed Under: Jeff Sessions, Richard Callahan, U-S Attorney

ST. LOUIS (KMOX) — Attorney General Jeff Sessions will be in St. Louis this Friday.

He plans to speak with federal, state and local law enforcement, his office says, “about efforts to combat violent crime and restore public safety.” Sessions will be at the Thomas Eagleton Federal Courthouse at 10 a.m. Friday.

What we don’t know is if this will also be when the new U.S. Attorney for the eastern district of Missouri is announced. The most recent occupant of that office, Richard Callahan, was relieved of duty this month along with all of the other Obama-appointed U.S. Attorneys.

