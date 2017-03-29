Chesterfield CEO Visits the White House

CHESTERFIELD, MO. (KMOX) – The CEO of a Chesterfield company spent time at the White House yesterday with nine other women business leaders from across the country. CSPAN carried a portion of the welcome and discussion.
Lisa Nichols is the CEO and co-founder of Technology Partners, an information technology staffing and solutions company. Nichols was there as the Trump administration discussed it’s goal to empower women. Ivanka Trump, President Trump, and Vice President Pence facilitated the conversation.