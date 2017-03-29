Domino’s Rolls Out Robot Pizza Delivery in Europe

March 29, 2017 5:55 PM
(KMOX) – Domino’s will begin delivering orders in parts of Europe using six-wheeled, self-driving delivery robots.

The robot-delivery is only available right now in Germany and the Netherlands, if customers live within a 1-mile radius of certain store locations.

The automated vehicles have a maximum speed of 4 mph carrying loads of up to 20 lbs.

Domino’s tested automatous vehicles and drones for pizza delivery last year in Australia and New Zealand.

