Domino’s Rolls Out Robot Pizza Delivery in Europe

(KMOX) – Domino’s will begin delivering orders in parts of Europe using six-wheeled, self-driving delivery robots.
The robot-delivery is only available right now in Germany and the Netherlands, if customers live within a 1-mile radius of certain store locations.
The automated vehicles have a maximum speed of 4 mph carrying loads of up to 20 lbs.
Domino’s tested automatous vehicles and drones for pizza delivery last year in Australia and New Zealand.