Endangered Person Advisory Issued for St. Louis County Teen

ST. LOUIS COUNTY (KMOX) – St. Louis County police have issued an endangered person advisory for a teen reported missing since Monday night.

Alyssa Williams, 17, was last seen leaving the 8200 block of St. Charles Rock Road on foot.

Police say she has several medical conditions and no current access to her medications.

Williams is described as a 5′ 2″ female, weighing 145 lbs., with black hair worn in long braids, brown eyes, and she was wearing a blue Nike hooded sweatshirt with black pants.

Anyone who believes they’ve seen her or have any information about her disappearance should immediately dial 911 to contact the nearest law enforcement agency, or call the St. Louis County Police Department at (636) 529-8225.

