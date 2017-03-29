Funeral Arrangements Set for Chuck Berry

March 29, 2017 2:53 PM
Filed Under: Chuck Berry, Delmar, funeral, funeral arrangements, Joe Edwards, the Loop, The Pageant

ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – Fans of late music legend Chuck Berry are expected to line the block for a public viewing planned at The Pageant in the Delmar Loop.

Funeral arrangements are taking shape for Berry, the Rock ‘n’ Roll legend who died March 18 at the age of 90.

Berry’s longtime friend, Joe Edwards of Blueberry Hill, says the public can pass by the open casket at the Pageant, 6161 Delmar Blvd., from from 8 a.m. until noon Sunday, April 9.

Anyone who wants to pay their respects is invited.

The funeral service following will be limited to family, friends and musical friends.

“He affected culture all around the world, I think it’ll be very busy,” Edwards says.

Edwards says there’s no word on who might show up from the world of music. But he notes that Berry was highly regarded by the Beatles, Rolling Stones, Bruce Springsteen and many others.

Follow us on Twitter | Like us on Facebook

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS St. Louis

Bracket Challenge
KMOX Podcasts

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia