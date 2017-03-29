Funeral Arrangements Set for Chuck Berry

ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – Fans of late music legend Chuck Berry are expected to line the block for a public viewing planned at The Pageant in the Delmar Loop.
Funeral arrangements are taking shape for Berry, the Rock ‘n’ Roll legend who died March 18 at the age of 90.
Berry’s longtime friend, Joe Edwards of Blueberry Hill, says the public can pass by the open casket at the Pageant, 6161 Delmar Blvd., from from 8 a.m. until noon Sunday, April 9.
Anyone who wants to pay their respects is invited.
The funeral service following will be limited to family, friends and musical friends.
“He affected culture all around the world, I think it’ll be very busy,” Edwards says.
Edwards says there’s no word on who might show up from the world of music. But he notes that Berry was highly regarded by the Beatles, Rolling Stones, Bruce Springsteen and many others.