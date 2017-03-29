Greitens Still Against Medicaid Eligibility Expansion

ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – Missouri Governor Eric Greitens says he’s still against expanding eligibility for Medicaid in Missouri following failed efforts in Congress to overhaul health care.
Greitens told reporters he doesn’t support broadening eligibility under former President Barack Obama’s federal health care law. Greitens says he still supports repealing and replacing that law.
Kansas and other Republican-led states including Maine, North Carolina and Virginia now are looking to expand Medicaid eligibility. Some Democratic lawmakers in response are renewing calls to do the same in Missouri.