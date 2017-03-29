House Votes to Eliminate FCC Internet Protections

ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – The House voted overwhelmingly on Tuesday to repeal the FCC’s internet privacy protections put into place last year.
The Senate passed the bill last week. It now heads to the White House — where President Trump is expected to sign it. The protections would have banned internet service providers (ISPs) and cable companies from sharing your personal information — like web browsing history — without your consent.
Maggie Reardon with CNET weighs in;
“Right now we’re pretty much at the mercy of the companies that are providing us our internet services and also the services that we use. There’s big money in using our data and collecting it and selling it to advertisers, and targeted advertising is not going away,” she says.