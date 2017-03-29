Kentucky Ranked #1 Men’s Basketball Team Since 1949

March 29, 2017 6:40 PM
UNDATED (AP) — The Associated Press has looked back at 68 years of college basketball polls and declared Kentucky the all-time No. 1 school.

Kentucky appeared in 75.4 percent of the polls and was ranked the top school 124 times.

The next top teams are North Carolina, Duke and UCLA, the only schools to be ranked at the top for more than 100 weeks. Kansas, Indiana, Louisville, Arizona, Syracuse and Cincinnati round out a top 10 that includes only schools that have won national championships.

UCLA has been the most frequent No. 1 in the AP ranking with 134 appearances at the top.

Saint Louis University was the AP’s first #1 ranked team, back in January 1949. The Billikens are 69th in the AP’s Top 100, tied with LaSalle.
Illinois is 11th. Missouri comes in 29th.

