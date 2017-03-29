KMOX Profiles: Ron Himes

ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – It wasn’t his intended career, but many could argue that they are glad that he was bitten by the “theater bug” almost 30 years ago.
Ron Himes, Founder and Producing Director of the Saint Louis Black Repertory Company, is profiled by KMOX’s Carol Daniel.
(TM and Copyright 2017 CBS Radio Inc. and its relevant subsidiaries. CBS RADIO and EYE Logo TM and Copyright 2017 CBS Broadcasting Inc. Used under license. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)