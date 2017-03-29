Library of Congress’ National Recording Registry Gets 25 New Entries

March 29, 2017 8:50 AM
ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – The twenty-five recordings being added to the Library of Congress’ National Recording Registry range from R&B to Country to Rap to Comedy. These recordings are as traditional as American Pie, and now they are labeled as “treasures worthy of preservation.”

This year’s list includes some standard classics, Judy Garland’s ‘Over the Rainbow’, and Barbra Streisand. Also on the list, Don Mclean’s ‘American Pie’, David Bowie, and Missouri native Scott Joplin. The oldest recording is an 1888 experimental cylinder recording, among more current fair, like N.W.A from their album Straight Outta Compton.

