Metro East Home Recently Targeted In Drive-By Catches Fire

FAIRVIEW HEIGHTS, Ill. (KMOX) – Last week, a home in the 9700 block of Old Lincoln Trail in Fairview Heights was targeted in a drive-by shooting.

Then early Wednesday morning, the same home was fully involved in flames when police and firefighters were called to the scene just before 1 am.

The Fairview Heights fire department battled the blaze for several hours before getting it under control, with no injuries reported.

The same home was the target of a drive-by shooting on March 22nd.

That incident occurred just after midnight, according to police, who said one or more suspects fired multiple shots into the house.

No one was injured in the shooting, and the occupants had moved out at the time of the fire.

While police handle the investigation of the drive-by shooting, the state Fire Marshal’s office has been called in to help local investigators find a cause for the fire.

At this point it’s unclear whether the two events are related.

Anyone with information regarding either incident is urged to contact the Fairview Heights police department at (618) 489-2100 or CrimeStoppers at (314) 725-TIPS, that’s (314) 725-8477.

Tips can also be submitted at http://www.fhpd.org.

