Sen. McCaskill Interrogates Drug Companies

ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – A Democratic senator says she is looking into whether drug makers are contributing to an overuse of painkillers by Americans.
Sen. Claire McCaskill of Missouri is asking U.S. manufacturers of the top-selling opioid products for their marketing information, sales records and drug studies. McCaskill says previous government and media reports show an industry not focused on preventing abuse but on fostering addiction. She says her investigation will review whether such practices continue today.