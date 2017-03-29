TSA Increases Security With More Full Pat-Downs

ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – Uproar over the pat down of a special needs boy at Dallas-Fort Worth International Airport prompted one KMOX listener to reach out.
The 78-year-old woman said that during a trip from St. Louis’ Lambert airport to Florida, her sanitary pad showed up during her security screening. She was pulled for a pat down, including between her legs. TSA says agents have found guns in wheel chairs and what may seem harmless to a passenger may still have to be checked by TSA.
Paul Hudson, president of flyersrights.org, and former member of aviation security advisory committee says TSA needs public input and the new rules need to be justified, calling the new regulations “more intrusive”.
“Children, elderly people, sexual assault victims, they should not have to go through this, in my opinion,” he says.
TSA spokeswoman Sari Koshetz says passengers can call ahead if they think something may trigger a screening, like a pace maker. She adds the change is the result of TSA agents finding a record number of firearms during routine screenings last month.