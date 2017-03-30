Chesterfield CEO Speaks with President Trump

CHESTERFIELD, Mo. (KMOX) – She was at the White House with the president and vice president Monday, and on Wednesday, Lisa Nichols, CEO of Technology Partners of Chesterfield, was at a state capitol meeting with Gov. Eric Greitens.

Nichols says she took part in a roundtable of business owners when Vice President Mike Pence came to St. Louis for the rally at Fabick Construction in Fenton.

“I got a call from the White House last Wednesday that said, ‘We would like to invite you to this roundtable discussion and you came highly recommended from the Vice President’s office,'” she says.

Nichols believes the president is interested in removing barriers to women starting businesses.

“President Trump is very interested in how to help women overcome the barriers, and there are definitely barriers still. We’ve made some progress, but there are still things to be done,” she says.

Nichols was also struck by Trump’s daughter, Ivanka.

“I think she genuinely wanted to hear from each woman, was genuinely very interested. I was very impressed with Ivanka Trump,” she says.

