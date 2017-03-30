Exercising While Pregnant Shown to Improve Overall Health

March 30, 2017 8:00 AM
ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – A new study finds exercising while pregnant is almost always a good idea.

This study finds that in almost all cases, exercising is not just safe for most pregnant women, but can actually improve health. Dr. Van Dalton is with St. Anthony’s OB GYN Specialists in Fenton says to start with something easy.

“I would recommend starting with a low intensity or moderate intensity aerobic activity everyday, so about 20 to 30 minutes a day of brisk walking would be fine. For women who were supersizing prior to pregnancy, you can can continue what you were doing,” she says.

But she says talk to your doctor first, as there are certain pregnant women with major medical or obstetric complications who should avoid the exercise. And if you do exercise while pregnant, avoid contact sports, scuba diving and anything with a risk of falling.

