GoFundMe Account Set Up For Schnucks Shooting Victim

ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – A Go Fund Me account has been set up in the name of the woman who was shot outside a Ladue Schnucks store early Tuesday.
50-year-old Kathleen “Kat” Hutson was shot multiple times by her estranged husband as she arrived for work at the Schnucks at Clayton and Lindbergh.
51-year-old Michael Hutson drove off but was later found behind the wheel of his mini-van in Richmond Heights, dead of a self-inflicted gunshot wound.
The Go Fund Me page says Kat Hutson remains in critical but stable condition after two major surgeries.
The account seeks to raise at least 10-thousand dollars and is already more than half way to that goal.