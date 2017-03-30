GoFundMe Account Set Up For Schnucks Shooting Victim

March 30, 2017 7:19 AM
Filed Under: Go Fund Me, Ladue, Schnucks, shooting

ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – A Go Fund Me account has been set up in the name of the woman who was shot outside a Ladue Schnucks store early Tuesday.

50-year-old Kathleen “Kat” Hutson was shot multiple times by her estranged husband as she arrived for work at the Schnucks at Clayton and Lindbergh.

51-year-old Michael Hutson drove off but was later found behind the wheel of his mini-van in Richmond Heights, dead of a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

The Go Fund Me page says Kat Hutson remains in critical but stable condition after two major surgeries.

The account seeks to raise at least 10-thousand dollars and is already more than half way to that goal.

