Hackers Threaten to Wipe Apple Devices Through iCloud

ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – Hackers are trying to hold Apple ransom, threatening to remotely erase millions of iPhones, iPads and Macs through iCould if the company doesn’t pay up.
They say they’re able to do this because they’ve picked up millions of usernames and passwords from previous hacks. Linked-In, for instance. And since a lot of people use the same password for everything, the problem is obvious.
We asked KMOX IT manager Joe Raftery for his advice on keeping your information secure.
“If you’re one of those types that never changes your password and uses the same one everywhere, and you have a user account at one of these previously hacked sites, you might want to change it,’ he says.
And keep changing it. Raftery recommends either using different passwords on different sites or changing your password often.