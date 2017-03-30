KMOX Storm Center: Watches & Warnings | Maps & Radar | Forecast | Traffic

New Life Homeless Shelter Packs Up for Shutdown

Kevin Killeen @KMOXKilleen March 30, 2017 3:51 PM
Filed Under: KNLC Ch 24, New Life Evangelistic center, The Reverend Larry Rice, The Slay Administration

ST. LOUIS–(KMOX)–There’s nothing to stop Saturday’s city-ordered shutdown of the New Life Evangelistic Center after a judge refused to intervene.

Judge Joan Moriarty declined to issue a stay, letting stand an order from city hall that the longtime homeless shelter cease operations on April 1st.

pictures 057 New Life Homeless Shelter Packs Up for Shutdown

Crowds mill outside the New Life center, which had been sheltering some 200 a night.

The Reverend Larry Rice says he will appeal the city’s order, but admits the legal fight could take years. At issue in the dispute has been whether the New Life center at 1411 Locust has become a “nuisance property” unworthy of a city occupancy permit.
Rice maintains the city’s shutdown order violates the center’s Constitutional rights as a religious organization, but that fight will have to play out in court after the shutdown.

pictures 063 New Life Homeless Shelter Packs Up for Shutdown

The Reverend Larry Rice of the New Life center picks a few books from his office shelf to take with him amid packing.

Workers scurried about the halls of the shelter Thursday carrying out bookcases, desks and copy machines–the workings of the organizations administrative staff, which will be moved to a site in Overland.

Rice says the Saturday closure means some 200 homeless he shelters nightly will be out on the street, but the Slay Administration has promised to find temporary shelter for them.

An independent candidate for city mayor in Tuesday’s election, Rice says he will “live on the streets” and “sleep on the sidewalk” outside his shelter between the shutdown and election day.

pictures 069 New Life Homeless Shelter Packs Up for Shutdown

Rice chats with staff about transferring operations of KNLC TV Ch 24, which operates in the shelter.

Rice says the Saturday shutdown will also stop him from producing local programing for his TV station on site, Channel 24. Rice says the station will remain on air with pre-recorded programing until a new studio can be set up somewhere.

Copyright KMOX.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS St. Louis

Bracket Challenge
KMOX Podcasts

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia