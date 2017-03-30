New Loop Trolley Car Arrives on Delmar

ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – Another Loop Trolley car arrives this morning in University for testing on the tracks. Trolley Booster Joe Edwards says this one’s a little different from the first.

All the cars have been carefully restored, right down to the screws.

“The first car was red and cream, this one’s blue and cream. I like different colors for different cars, so when people are sitting at sidewalk cafes they can say ‘oh, that one looks so beautiful, I wonder what the next one will look like,” he says.

Edwards says they’ll begin testing the electric lines in the next few weeks, and soon enough testing the trolleys under their own power.

Like the first trolley car, this one will be towed up and down the line by a truck to test the system. Earlier this week, opponents of the Loop Trolley lost their lawsuit seeking to block the line, which they claimed went beyond its original boundaries. They have about 40 days to decide whether to file an appeal.

