President Trump’s Budget Could Prevent Metrolink Expansion

ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – After the health care failure, some are hoping President Trump gets back to doing what he does best – building things.

Prop 1, on the ballot for city voters next Tuesday, is touted a start to expanding Metrolink and fixing things, like railroad bridges that carry goods, perhaps made in this country.

“Also remember that they’re emphasizing they want to see private dollars invested into these projects in order to make them more competitive, in fact the Merchant bridge, two-thirds of the funding is coming from private sources,” says Bi-State Development President and CEO John Nations.

He also notes the newest Metrolink station, being built in the Cortex Innovation District is also receiving private funding.

“It’s being paid for, about a third of it, with private funds,” he says.

Nations says any further Metrolink expansion would be difficult if the President’s budget becomes law.

“What it means is it would be very difficult to attract federal funds, to any proposed expansion of the system if, in fact, this budget becomes law,” he says.

Follow us on Twitter | Like us on Facebook