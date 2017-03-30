Reports: Human Remains Found in Kinloch Identified as Monica Sykes

KINLOCH, Mo. (KMOX) – Police have identified human remains found in Kinloch as belonging to Monica Sykes, five months after the 25-year-old’s disappearance, a family member told KMOV-TV Thursday morning.

Sykes was last seen in October.

In early February, a non-profit group was in the area searching for Sykes, and human remains were found in Kinloch.

A police officer linked to Sykes was terminated from the Berkeley Police Department earlier this month.

Officer Robert Howard had been with Sykes the morning she disappeared Oct. 28.

Capt. Art Jackson previously told KMOX that Berkeley’s Public Safety Committee requested the police department do a complete background check on Howard, which they did, and it revealed discrepancies with Howard’s application.

Jackson said Howard was excluded as a suspect in Sykes’ disappearance. At the time, he said they are looking at a person of interest in her disappearance, but would not elaborate.

The family member told KMOV they were notified Tuesday that the remains had been identified.

Sykes’ cause of death has not been released.

