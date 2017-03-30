SC STL May Pursue Women’s Team if Ballot Measures Pass

ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – The group hoping to bring an MLS soccer expansion franchise to St. Louis is making another promise ahead of Tuesday’s vote in the city.

The ownership group SC STL announced Thursday it will study the idea of seeking a National Women’s Soccer League (NWSL) expansion team to go along with a men’s team, if Propositions 1 and 2 pass.

The NWSL begins its fifth anniversary season on April 15.

SC STL’s release says the NWSL plays a 24-game regular-season schedule, with each team playing 12 home and 12 away games. When adding exhibition matches and playoffs, an NWSL team could mean as many as 15 additional events to the proposed multipurpose stadium just west of St. Louis Union Station.

“If our group were to operate an NWSL expansion team, we feel strongly that the team must play downtown in the new stadium along with a companion Major League Soccer team that we hope to be awarded later this year,” said Jim Kavanaugh, SC STL vice chair. “Of course, it will require passage of Props 1 and 2 on Tuesday for the stadium, an MLS team in 2020 and possibly an NWSL team to all become reality. Without a stadium, none of it will happen. But, it is fair to say that if we are successful on Tuesday, we will consider next steps as to the potential of bringing NWSL soccer to St. Louis.”

Proposition 1 is for MetroLink expansion and Proposition 2 would help finance a soccer stadium.

Becky Sauerbrunn, the co-captain of the U.S. Women’s National Team and graduate of Ladue High School, plays for FC Kansas City of the NWSL. Recently retired Lori Chalupny, a graduate of Nerinx Hall High School and former USWNT star, played in the league for the Chicago Red Stars.

