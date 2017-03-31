Crayola Announces New Blue

March 31, 2017 8:25 AM
Filed Under: blue, Crayola, crayon, Dandelion, fans, retire, yellow

NEW YORK, NY (KMOX) – Crayola announced this morning that they will be adding a new shade to to their blue family.

At an appropriately grey and rainy press conference in New York, the company officially announced the retirement of Dandelion yellow after a video announcement went live on their social media accounts yesterday. But fans of the color don’t need to worry just yet, Dandelion will be taking a “retirement tour” around the world, and will be taking suggestions on where he should visit next.

Crayola did not announce exactly when the color will be leaving boxes, but promised it will still be around for a few more months.

The new blue is set to be released in time for school supply shopping this fall, and the company wants fans to help them chose the name. More details on the shade will be released in May, and the process of naming the new color will begin this summer.

