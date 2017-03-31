Escape of Cattle from St. Louis Slaughterhouse Spurs Fundraising Efforts

ST. LOUIS (AP) – (UPDATED 11:22 a.m.) It looks like the six cows that ran for their lives from a north St. Louis slaughterhouse Thursday, will live.

Their owner posts on his Facebook page that he is donating three of them. He says someone is buying the other three, “this way I don’t lose $15,000.”

After seeing several comments from people begging him not have them slaughtered, he replied, “I promise you guys they will not be slaughtered.”

Our previous reporting is as follows:

Half a dozen cattle apparently had a beef with a St. Louis slaughterhouse and high-tailed it out of there, spawning an hours-long police chase and an online fundraising drive to spare them from the supermarket shelves.

The six heifers slipped out of the Star Packing Co. on Thursday afternoon and took to north St. Louis streets, trotting through neighborhoods and interrupting traffic. Police eventually rounded them up.

New York-based Farm Sanctuary and an animal-rescue organization in New Jersey are offering to take in the renegade bovines, the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports. The slaughterhouse’s owner says those rescue groups can have the crafty cattle, if the price is right.

#Cattle update in #STL. The owner is promising not to slaughter the 6 cows that ran for it yesterday. Says he'll donate 3 sell 3. @kmoxnews — Brian Kelly (@Brpkelly) March 31, 2017

That’s prompted a vegetarian man from suburban St. Louis to launch an online fundraising push to buy the animals’ freedom.

