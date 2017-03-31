Listen to Win Tickets to Rhapsody in Blue at Powell Hall

March 31, 2017 4:28 PM
Win: A pair of tickets to Rhapsody in Blue at the Powell Hall on Friday, April 7, 2017, at 8 p.m.

Contest Ends: Friday, April 7, 2017

Listen to the Charlie Brennan Show all week and call in for your chance to win a pair of tickets to Rhapsody in Blue at the Powell Hall on Friday, April 7, 2017, at 8 p.m.

Lauded as “magnificent, with a sense of playfulness and stylistic flair seldom encountered” (The Wall Street Journal), Kirill Gerstein returns, performing Gershwin’s Rhapsody in Blue and Gershwin’s Concerto in F. Bringing the sounds of jazz to the STL Symphony, this swinging performance is sure to get your toes tapping.

