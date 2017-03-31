McCaskill Distances Herself From Earlier Statement Appearing To Support Gorsuch

Carol Daniel, Brett Blume (@brettblumekmox) March 31, 2017 4:03 PM
Filed Under: Gorsuch, McCaskill, Neil, Supreme Court

WASHINGTON D.C. (KMOX) – On Thursday secretly recorded audio surfaced from a private fundraiser where Senator Claire McCaskill appeared to say Judge Neil Gorsuch is one of the better candidates on a list of judges released by then-candidate Donald Trump.

Senator McCaskill’s office then sent a statement to KMOX News saying that she had not decided how she was going to vote.

However on Friday, one day later, McCaskill has announced on her blog that she cannot support Judge Gorsuch.

“A study of his opinions reveals a rigid ideology that always puts the little guy under the boot of corporations,” she writes. “Then there is Citizen’s United, the single most corrupting force in the history of politics in this nation. I cannot and will not support a nominee that allows dark and dirty anonymous money to continue to flood unchecked into our elections.”

You can read her full statement here.

