New Year, New Busch: What to Expect on Opening Day

ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – When the Cardinals take the field at Busch Stadium Sunday night, it will be a brand new field.

Stadium Operations Director Joe Abernathy tells KMOX that after the Winter Classic in January, they tore out everything down to the drainage system and built it back up.

“We pulled out about a foot of material and all the irrigation and rebuilt that and re-sodded, took advantage of the warm weather in February to get it down so the field right now is looking in great shape,” he says.

Abernathy says they laid down layers of gravel, sand and finally grass. He says the grass has been down about seven weeks and it’s loved the cool, wet weather.

And as every fan knows, one of the best parts of going to a ball game is the food. When Cardinals fans head to opening night they’ll have a few new choices, including one chosen by the fans.

Delaware North Chef Lynn Heermann says the Cardinals narrowed down suggestions from fans to a final four and ran a twitter contest to pick the winner: a Buffalo chicken sandwich.

“What we’ve got is a four ounce chicken breast that’s been battered and then we toss it in some Buffalo sauce, and then we’re melting some provolone cheese on top of it and calling it the ‘Redbird Sandwich,” he says.

Heerman says they’re also debuting three new sausages and an EVO ventless grill that keeps the concession stand workers cool, and allows sausages and hot dogs to be prepared right in front of the customers.

