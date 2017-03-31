Police Close I-44 in Soulard After Officer-Involved Shooting

ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – Police shut down eastbound I-44 just before the I-55 merger in Soulard after an officer-involved shooting.

The incident began when officers were looking for a suspect that is a convicted felon and wanted for an active robbery. Police were unaware that the suspect was armed with a gun.

The suspect fled officers.

Officers deployed spike strips which deflated the tires near the area of I-44 and Vandeventer Avenue. The suspect then got onto the interstate driving East on I-44 – while driving his tires deflated.

“He side-swiped an unmarked police vehicle, clearly he knew they were police officers, he was being followed with lights and sirens at that time,” Dotson says. “He continued about the length of a football field where his vehicle became disabled.”

Police say as officers approached the suspect he pointed a gun at them and struck a police vehice. A semi-automatic pistol with a extended magazine was recovered from the scene.

Three officers fired shots and the number of shots are unclear at this time.

He is described as an African American male about 30-years-old. The suspect was struck and transported to an area hospital where he is listed in serious, but stable condition.

The investigation is ongoing.

As previously reported:

Officers are on the scene diverting traffic onto southbound I-55.

KMOX’s Brett Blume is on the scene.

Shooting scene on EB I-44 just before I-55 merger. pic.twitter.com/uurlKDNqeb — Brett A. Blume (@brettblumekmox) March 31, 2017

A closer look before getting booted off overpass. White SUV w/ windshield damage into guardrail. pic.twitter.com/PZFh3uQfYi — Brett A. Blume (@brettblumekmox) April 1, 2017

Information will be provided as details become available.

