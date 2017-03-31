Rapper Donates to More Schools; Bulls Kick in $1 Million

Associated Press March 31, 2017 10:23 PM
Filed Under: Chance the Rapper, Chancelor Bennett, Chicago, Chicago Bulls, education, New Chance Arts and Literature Fund, schools, students

CHICAGO (AP) – Grammy winner Chance the Rapper is again championing public education in Chicago by announcing more money has been raised for his art fund.

The Chicago native stopped at a high school Friday to announce he’s secured an additional $1 million from the Chicago Bulls for his New Chance Arts and Literature Fund.

The rapper, whose given name is Chancelor Bennett, donated $1 million earlier this month to Chicago schools. He said ten schools will receive $10,000 checks as part of the donation.

Chance said Friday a total of $2.2 million has now been raised in the musician’s CPS fundraising effort. As a result, an additional 12 schools would receive $10,000 donations

The Ingenuity arts organization will help determine how to distribute the funds Chance raises for schools and the students.

