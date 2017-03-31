Republicans Leak McCaskill Audio from Private Event

SPRINGFIELD, MO. (KMOX) – The Missouri Republican Party leaks audio of Sen. Claire McCaskill speaking at a private fundraiser. One topic was the expected cost of the 2018 Missouri U.S. senate race.

“So if you’re doing the math we’re at about $120 million, and we believe there will be at least $100 million spent in dark money,” the recording says.

It is difficult to hear, but Sen. McCaskill can be heard saying she expects to have to raise $30 million while her opponent will do the same. Each political party will raise $20 to 30 million and she told the donors in a home in Springfield, Missouri there will likely be $100 million in what she called dark money, those unlimited funds given to organizations to influence elections by donors that are not required to disclose who they are.

McCaskill also says she’s been the underdog before and she’s the underdog again. The Missouri GOP says McCaskill is telling the public one thing about her position on supreme court nominee Neil Gorsuch and saying another in private. Her office says McCaskill gave an honest answer to a question about the lay of the land with the Gorsuch nomination and she did not say how she was going to vote because she hasn’t decided.

McCaskill can also be heard saying they, meaning democrats, can’t delay the Gorsuch vote because they don’t have the power. Her spokeswoman says “when she does decide how she’ll vote, she’ll be fully candid with Missourians about what went into her decision, same as always.”

Follow us on Twitter | Like us on Facebook