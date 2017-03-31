Schnucks Counter-Sueing Former Warehouse Operator

ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – Schnucks has found a new operator for its warehouse in Kinloch and is accusing the former operator of breach of contract. XPO Logistics Supply Chain of Connecticut had already filed a lawsuit against Schnucks, accusing it of improperly withholding more than a million dollars and opening the facility before it was ready.
In a counter-suit, Schnucks says XPO essentially failed to perform in a professional manner and was put on notice last year that its continued failure could lead to contract termination. They also allege $12 million in damages.
Schnucks has hired Penske Logistics to take over operations. The Kinloch distribution center was built with the intention of being more efficient than its Bridgeton facilities and to be non-union.