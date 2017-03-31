Sessions Gives Advice to Local Police Chiefs, Sheriffs During Visit

ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – Local police chiefs and sheriffs meet with Attorney General Jeff Sessions in St. Louis. Sessions told them good policing is proactive, with officers getting out of their cars.
“You and I know that tough and professional law enforcement can make a real difference,” Sessions says. “It can reduce crime…save lives. We have seen it happen in our country over the past four decades.”
Sessions also made a link between the rise in violent crime and the rise in opiod drug use. He pledged the feds will work to “dismantle” international drug cartels shipping heroin and other drugs into this country.
Not everyone was happy to see Sessions come to town.
A crowd of about a hundred protesters thronged the sidewalk outside the federal court house. A federal Marshall came out to meet them.
Demonstrator Dana Keel came from Collinsville, Illinois.
“He has proved in the past over the years to be racist, to make racist decisions,” Keel says. “Now, he is assisting with not allowing immigrants, who are invested, to come into our country.”
Protesters fear the Trump Administration Justice Department will undo progress made during the Obama Administration to discourage police brutality.