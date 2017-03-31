Wells Fargo Goes Card-less

ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – Wells Fargo customers with a smartphone can withdraw money from an ATM using the bank’s app.
A one-time-only-use only 8-digit code is produced, and access is granted to the ATM after entering that code as well as a traditional pin. The company says 20 million customers use the app and all of them can use the new technology at all of Wells Fargo’s 13 thousand ATMs.
A bank executive says the future is card-less, but experts say it may take a while for the technology to catch on before we can leave our cards and wallets at home.