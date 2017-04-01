Edwardsville Native Picked for Basketball Hall of Fame

GLENDALE, Ariz. (KMOX/AP) — Two-time NBA scoring champion Tracy McGrady, Kansas coach Bill Self, former Chicago Bulls executive Jerry Krause and former UConn star Rebecca Lobo are part of this year’s Basketball Hall of Fame class.
There is also a man with strong St. Louis area ties among the 11-person class announced Saturday.
A former Harlem Globetrotters player who went on to become franchise owner and CEO, Mannie Jackson grew up in Edwardsville, Illinois and attended the University of Illinois.
The Mannie Jackson Center For the Humanities and its foundation are now based in Edwardsville.
According to its website, the center’s mission statement is: “The MJCH conducts activities that promote mutual understanding and respect among people of different cultures, races, ethnicities, religions, and other distinctions; influence positive social change by transforming attitudes and perceptions towards greater acceptance, tolerance, and interaction among these groups; and ultimately remove barriers that hinder individuals and groups from realizing their aspirations and full potential.
